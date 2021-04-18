Couple found dead in Spokane Valley apartment

Family members forced the door open as Spokane Valley Firefighters and deputies were responding. Both the man and woman were found deceased.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man and woman were found dead in a Spokane Valley apartment Saturday night, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

In a press release, Spokane County Sheriff’s Corporal Mark Gregory said deputies were called to an apartment in the 3000 block of South Clinton at 9 p.m. Family members had arrived at the home and reported that they could see the woman inside. They said she appeared to be unconscious but it wasn’t known if she was breathing.

Gregory said the family members forced the door open as Spokane Valley Firefighters and deputies were responding. Both the man and woman were found deceased. The couple was dating, according to Gregory.

According to Gregory, there were no apparent signs of trauma and the apartment was secured. He said it’s unclear what caused the couple’s deaths. Investigators don’t believe there is any danger to the public.

Spokane Valley Major Crime Detectives and Forensic Unit personnel responded to continue the investigation. Detectives are working to obtain a search warrant to reenter the apartment and continue processing the scene.