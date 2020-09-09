Couple, child reported missing near Cold Springs Fire in Okanogan County

Family members called the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday to say that they had not had contact with the couple or child.

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — Search and rescue crews with the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office are expected to search for a couple and child reported missing as a large wildfire burns near Omak.

Family members called authorities on Tuesday to say that had not had contact with the missing persons, Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley said. Hawley did not have information about when the couple or child last spoke to family members.

Authorities believe they found the couple's vehicle burned in the area of Cameron Lake Road and Paxton Canyon Road near Okanogan, Hawley said. It's unclear if the vehicle was abandoned but there are reports that no one is inside of it, he added.

The burned vehicle was found near the area of the Cold Springs Fire, which is burning approximately 163,000 acres near Omak as of Wednesday morning. The fire sparked on Sunday night and is 0% contained.

Cold Spring, Pearl Hills fires grow to more than 314,000 acres. pic.twitter.com/KZ0udiHJcs — Roger Hatcher (@KREMRoger) September 9, 2020

Multiple structures have been lost in the Cold Springs Fire. The cause remains unknown.