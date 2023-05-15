Spokane City Councilman Michael Cathcart announces run for 2023 reelection

Councilman Cathcart currently represents District 1 in Northeast Spokane.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Councilman Michael Cathcart has announced his run for re-election to the Spokane City Council in 2023.

Cathcart made the announcement via a Facebook post, where he said, "It has been an incredible journey serving you, and I am overjoyed at the prospects of continuing this fight together over the next four years!"

Cathcart currently represents District 1 in Northeast Spokane.

First elected in 2019, he serves as the chair of the Public Safety & Community Health Committee, and vice chair of the Finance and Administration Committee. Councilman Cathcart also recently introduced a public ordinance that makes drug use illegal in Spokane.

In 2022, he ran for Spokane County Commissioner's office but lost the race.

Councilman Cathcart's policies include improving housing affordability and access, and reducing crime rates in the city.

"Together, we will continue fighting for a future that’s safe, affordable, and overflowing with endless opportunities!" said Councilman Cathcart's post.

For more information on his campaign, click here.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.