Whitman County Coroner's Office investigating fatal ATV accident in Colfax

COLFAX, Wash. — Last night the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) responded to the report of an unknown ATV accident near McNeilly Road west of Colfax.

Deputies arrived on the scene and determined an adult male was riding a Honda 3-wheeler in a field. The driver went over a berm at a high rate of speed and went airborne causing the rider to be thrown from the ATV. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.