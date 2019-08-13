ENTER THE SCOTTY MCCREERY CONTEST HERE

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the Coeur d’Alene Casino’s Coeur Jams Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to residents of Washington and Idaho who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of King Broadcasting Company (“Sponsor”), TEGNA Inc., Coeur d’Alene Casino and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win. Anyone who has won a KREM-TV contest or sweepstakes within 90 days prior to the start date of this Sweepstakes is not eligible to enter or win.

How to Enter . The Sweepstakes will begin at 12:00 a.m. (P.T.) on Monday, August 26th, 2019 and end at 11:59 p.m. (P.T.) on Sunday, September 1st, 2019 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Enter by visiting /prize-center (the “Sweepstakes Site”), and completing all of the required information and following all posted instructions. Entrants may post to Facebook or Twitter (per instructions posted on the Sweepstakes Site) in order to receive up to ten (10) total bonus entries, receiving one (1) bonus entry each time a different, unique user clicks on the unique link in the entrant’s post and enters the Sweepstakes for the first time. Your computer must accept cookies, or any successor or similar technology, which may be used for the purpose of entry tracking. Ad blocking software on your computer needs to be disabled so that it doesn’t interfere with processing your entry. Complete the entry form and any other required fields and then submit your entry by clicking on the “SUBMIT” button. By entering, you agree to the terms of these Official Rules and to receive emails from Sponsor, or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such emails by following the directions in any email received from Sponsor. Limit one (1) entry per person, not including eligible bonus entries as described above.

Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected or illegible entries or for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned.

Winner Selection . On or about September 2nd, 2019, two (2) Winners will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period.

Prizes and Odds. Each of the two (2) winners will receive (2) General Admission tickets to see Scotty McCreery at Coeur d’Alene Casino, located at 37914 S Nukwalqw St, Worley, ID 83876. Taxes, transportation to/from the venue and all other expenses are not included and will be winners’ sole responsibility. (ARV per pair of tickets: $160). Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

Winner Notification and Acceptance . Winner will be notified on or about September 2nd, 2019, at the email address or phone number provided on winner’s entry form. Winner must respond to winner notification within 24 hours. Return of prize notification as undeliverable, or failure of recipient to respond to email notification within such time period, may result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected from among all remaining eligible entries. To claim prize, each winner must personally visit Sponsor’s offices at 4103 S. Regal Street, Spokane, WA 99223 no later than 5 p.m. (P.T.) on June 14, 2019. Office visits must be between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. (P.T.) weekdays and a valid photo identification may be required. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release which must be returned as directed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

Participation . By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor or in its sole discretion. Sponsor is not responsible for the operation of Coeur d’Alene Casino including cancellations, delays, rescheduling, or closings. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook or Twitter.

Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.