Win Tickets to see Lindsey Stirling!

OFFICIAL RULES
- NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.
- Eligibility. Each promotion is open to legal U.S. residents of the States of Washington, Idaho and Montana (who are 18 years or older at the time of entry unless otherwise stated). Employees and contractors of KREM (TV) (“Sponsor”), TEGNA, Inc., Northern Quest Resort & Casino and each of their subsidiaries and affiliated companies, advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, or any person domiciled with, any such employees or contractors are not eligible to enter or win. You are not a winner until you have been notified as a potential winner, and you have complied with all terms of these rules. If you have won a prize within the last 90 days you are not eligible to enter or win.
- How to Enter. The sweepstakes entry period will begin at 12:00 a.m. (PST) Monday, June 6, 2023 and end at 11:59 p.m. (PST) Sunday, September 18, 2023. Enter your name and contact information on the sweepstakes page on krem.com/contests. Complete the entry form and any other required fields and then submit your entry by clicking on the “SUBMIT” button. Entries do not roll over between drawings; you must separately enter for each drawing for which you wish to be eligible. Entry forms, directions, requirements, deadlines and the maximum number of entries allowed are clearly published with each promotion posting and/or advertisement. The Sponsor is not responsible for incomplete, lost, late, postage-due, misdirected or illegible entries, or for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. All entries become property of Sponsor, and none will be returned. By entering, you agree to the terms of these Official Rules and to receive e-mails from Sponsor or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions on the Sweepstakes website or in any email received from Sponsor.
- Winner Selection. Prior to each concert, following the schedule below, one (1) Winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received by 11:59 p.m. (PST) the night before the drawing. Each winner will receive a pair of two (2) General Admission tickets to the specified concert at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino performance scheduled (as of the beginning of the sweepstakes entry period) to occur on the specified dates. Prize does not include transportation, parking, taxes or any other expenses.
- On or about July 10th, 2023 one (1) winner will be selected to receive (2) General Admission tickets to the Avett Brothers on July 14th, 2023 (ARV $118).
- On or about July 10th, 2023, one (1) winner will be selected to receive (2) General Admission tickets to the Blues Travelers on July 15th, 2023 (ARV $70).
- On or about July 12th, 2023, one (1) winner will be selected to receive (2) General Admission tickets to Jason Mraz on July 17, 2023 (ARV $79).
- On or about July 20th, 2023, one (1) winner will be selected to receive (2) General Admission tickets to Volbeat & Halestorm on July 23, 2023 (ARV $99).
- On or about July 20th, 2023, one (1) winner will be selected to receive (2) General Admission tickets to Falling in Reverse on July 24th, 2023 (ARV $110).
- On or about July 24, 2023, one (1) winner will be selected to receive (2) General Admission tickets to 3 Doors Down on July 27, 2023 (ARV $79).
- On or about July 31, 2023, one (1) winner will be selected to receive (2) General Admission tickets to Ghost with Amon Amarth on August 5th, 2023 (ARV $99).
- On or about August 2nd, 2023, one (1) winner will be selected to receive (2) General Admission tickets to Young the Giant on August 8th, 2023 (ARV $79).
- On or about August 4, 2023, one (1) winner will be selected to receive (2) General Admission tickets Sebastian Maniscalco on August 11, 2023 (ARV $119).
- On or about August 14, 2023, one (1) winner will be selected to receive (2) General Admission tickets to Boys II Men on August 19, 2023 (ARV $79).
- On or about August 21, 2023, one (1) winner will be selected to receive (2) General Admission tickets to Dierks Bentley on August 27, 2023 (ARV $119).
- On or about August 21, 2023, one (1) winner will be selected to receive (2) General Admission tickets to The Beach Boys on August 27, 2023 (ARV $79).
- On or about August 21, 2023, one (1) winner will be selected to receive (2) General Admission tickets Lindsey Sterling on August 29, 2023 (ARV $79).
- On or about August 31, 2023, one (1) winner will be selected to receive (2) General Admission tickets to I want my 80s Tour with Rick Springfield on Sept 8, 2023 (ARV $79).
- On or about September 8, 2023, one (1) winner will be selected to receive (2) General Admission tickets to Counting Crows on September 19th, 2023 (ARV $79).
- On or about September 11, 2023, one (1) winner will be selected to receive (2) General Admission tickets to Ludacris on September 16, 2023 (ARV $99).
- On or about September 18, 2023, one (1) winner will be selected to receive (2) General Admission tickets to Foreigner on September 22, 2023 (ARV $79).
- On or about September 18, 2023, one (1) winner will be selected to receive (2) General Admission tickets to Dan and Shay on September 23, 2023 (ARV $158).
- On or about September 20, 2023, one (1) winner will be selected to receive (2) General Admission tickets to The all American Rejects on September 25, 2023 (ARV $78).
- On or about September 22, 2023, one (1) winner will be selected to receive (2) General Admission tickets to 3 Days Grace on September 28, 2023 (ARV $79).
- Prizes and Odds. Fourteen (14) winners will each receive (2) General Admission tickets to see a Northern Quest Resort and Casino outdoor summer concert at Northern Quest Resort and Casino, located at 100 N Hayford Rd, Airway Heights, WA 99001. Taxes, parking, transportation, and other expenses are not included and will be winners’ sole responsibility. Prizes subject to change of date, time, venue, or lineup. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.
- Winner Notification and Acceptance. Winner will be notified at the email address or phone number provided on winner’s entry form. Winner must respond to winner notification within seventy-two (72) hours. Return of prize notification as undeliverable, or failure of recipient to respond to email notification within such time period, may result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected from among all remaining eligible entries. Failure to reach winner by phone, after 3 attempts, may result in disqualification or winner, forfeiture of his or her interest in all prizes, and selection of a substitute winner from among all remaining eligible entries.
- PRIZE TERMS: To claim prize, winner must contact Sponsor within seventy-two (72) hours of winner notification to arrange prize delivery. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. If the prize involves travel or other benefits for a companion in addition to the winner, persons traveling as guest of the winner must also sign any affidavit or release as Sponsor may require. Acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.
- PARTICIPATION: By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate any promotion at any time for any reason. Should a promotion be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the eligible entries received before the termination date.
- CONSTRUCTION: The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.
- DECISIONS AND WINNER NAMES: The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of a promotion shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the promotion. For all questions and concerns regarding this sweepstakes, please reach out to DigitalAM@tegna.onmicrosoft.com. For a list of winners (available after September 30, 2023) or if you have questions on a specific sweepstakes, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to KREM, ATTN: Northern Quest Summer of Giveaways, 4103 South Regal Street Spokane, WA 99223