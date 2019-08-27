Bark in the Park is a celebration of our amazing rescue pets and our continued effort here at KREM to increase pet adoptions in the Inland Northwest. Come celebrate with us on Wednesday, September 25th at Riverfront Park for a variety pet related events. KREM 2 & Spokanimal are hosting the event at River Front Park. The first 20 shelter dogs will be available for no adoption fee courtesy of Natural Balance Dog Food. This is on a first come, first serve basis and adoptions are made at the discretion of Spokanimal. Country Store will be handing swag bags out to some of the new adoptive families!

Live Event Schedule - September 25th at Riverfront Park

5:00pm Pet friendly booths

6:00pm: Family Photo Booth hosted by Riverfront Park

6:30pm: KREM 2 News LIVE Show: Bark in the Park

7:00pm: Adoptions & forever friend send-off

You are welcome to bring your own pet to visit the festivities. We ask that you follow all Riverfront Park rules when attending.

Photo Contest

We need pictures of your favorite shelter pet. It can be any pet you rescued or adopted. Submit a photo of your rescue pet below. You and your pet might be chosen to appear in the ‘Bark in the Park’ live show on KREM 2. Please pick a category for entry.

The categories are:

A face only a mother could LOVE

Best overbite/underbite

Fluffiest

Best Smile

Best Puppy Eyes

Most Huggable

Biggest Lap Dog

Small but Mighty

Winners will be selected by Spokanimal and notified on or around Monday, September 23rd. General rules are available using the link below the contest.