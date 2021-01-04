Construction underway on Riverfront Park skatepark

The skatepark will be 8,500 square feet and is expected to open this spring.

SPOKANE, Wash. — After the removal of the Under The Freeway Skatepark in 2015, the city of Spokane Parks and Recreation Division promised a replacement. Now concrete has officially been poured at the new park.

The city partnered with Seattle-based Grindline Inc., a skatepark design company and Bernardo Wills, an architecture firm to design a one-of-a-kind park for the community.

The unique skatepark will have themes and obstacles specific to Spokane’s geology. It will also have street features, a transitioned wall ride, slanted wall ride and two bowls. The new skatepark will also have a flat bar, which was very popular at the Under The Freeway Skatepark.

Due to Spokane’s climate, the local skateboarding community suggested a covering for the park. The city said that will be a possibility in the future if they can secure more funding for project. It will remain uncovered for now.

The Under The Freeway Skatepark was demolished due to concerns about graffiti and crime. The city held meetings and focus groups with Grindline and community members back in 2015 to determine the best location for the new park.

The new skatepark is part of large, redesigned playground at Riverfront Park. The whole park will include a playground with a climbing boulder, a wheels park, a 10,000 square-foot basketball court with six basketball hoops and a large area for parking.