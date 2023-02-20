Construction underway for Spokane Valley Performing Arts Center

The building is measured at 59,000 square feet, with two theaters and other multipurpose areas.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Six months after its groundbreaking ceremony, construction has officially started on the multimillion-dollar Idaho Central Spokane Valley Performing Arts Center (ICSVPAC).

In a press release, ICSVPAC announced Garco Construction began working on the theater on Monday. Privately donated funds covered the cost of the building in an area where shopping, restaurants and other housing projects are being developed.

ICSVPAC is currently in its third year of a five-year plan to raise $48 million in funding.

“As the soil begins to move and the foundation is poured we look forward to the daily progress of bringing ICSVPAC to fruition for our region,” ICSVPAC Executive Artistic Director Yvonne Johnson said in a statement.

The building is measured at 59,000 square feet, with two theaters and other multipurpose areas. It will also be the new home of the Spokane Valley Summer Theater.

“We are privileged to be working on the new Idaho Central Spokane Valley Performing Arts Center, a crown jewel in the making. This truly unique and multi-functional facility will provide entertainment and educational opportunities not just locally, but also for the entire Inland Northwest,” Garco Construction President Clancy Welsh said.

