Construction on Lilac Butterfly in Riverfront Park begins Monday

The butterfly has been off display for over two years after it was damaged in a windstorm in January 2021.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane staple will soon be flying again! The Lilac Butterfly at Riverfront Park has been down for more than two year, but the city now has plans to bring it back.

Construction is expected to begin on the butterfly on Monday and it will last between 7-14 days.

To combat any further problems the butterfly has gone through complete re-engineering. The re-engineering includes several structural and aerodynamic modifications to enhance safety and add flexibility.

Officials hope the changes will be able to withstand the elements and provide more wing support. In the event of failure, a fail safe lanyard will also be attached on the new butterfly to make sure it stays attached to the post.

While that construction is taking place parkgoers can expect a fence surrounding the area where crews are doing their work.

The butterfly was first installed during the 1974 World’s Fair.

