Condé Nast Traveler names two Pacific Northwest waterfalls as best in the U.S.

The publication featured waterfalls from Washington and Idaho.

The Pacific Northwest is known for having it all when it comes to breathtaking, natural scenery.

In an article in the Condé Nast Traveler, those thoughts have been validated again after they ranked two waterfalls, one from Washington and one from Idaho, as the best in the country.

One waterfall that was featured is Palouse Falls in Washtucna. Palouse Falls is in southeastern Washington and features a 200-foot drop into an Ice Age gorge. In the article, they said it looks like something out of Jurassic Park.

The Palouse Falls State Park is 94 acres and provides multiple viewpoints of the waterfall. Currently, the park is open but camping at the park is prohibited due to COVID-19.

The other waterfall that was featured is Shoshone Falls in Twin Falls, Idaho. Shoshone is nicknamed the Niagara of the West and is taller than the real Niagara Falls.

Shoshone Falls is 900 feet wide and 212 feet tall. The park is also accessible by wheelchair and meets Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements. There is the option to park close to the falls or park farther away and walk up the park trail to see the waterfall from multiple viewpoints.

The article featured eight destinations from coast to coast. The other locations mentioned were Nugget Falls in Alaska, Rainbow Falls in New York, Burney Falls in California, St. Louis Canyon Falls in Illinois, Dry Falls in North Carolina and Wailua Falls in Hawaii.