SPOKANE, Wash. — The nation is in mourning after the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. Now, an advertising company is paying tribute to the late basketball great in Spokane.

Kobe, Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California, on Sunday. They were on their way to a basketball game at Bryant’s Mamba Academy.

Other victims of the crash were also actively involved in the sports world.

While a KREM producer was on her way home from work, she spotted a billboard in Spokane that reads, “Legend,” with a photo of Bryant on 29th Avenue and Regal Street near McDonald’s.

KREM reached out to McDonald’s to see who may have purchased the billboard and the restaurant directed us to Lamar Advertising Company, which has an office in Spokane.

A spokesperson from Lamar told KREM that the company’s headquarters in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, makes the decision on what messages are displayed on digital billboards throughout the country. .

They added that the Kobe Bryant billboard on the South Hill is the only one in Spokane, while there are five others in Spokane Valley and one in Post Falls.

The billboards in Spokane Valley are located at Sprague Avenue and Evergreen Road, Sprague Avenue and Sullivan Road, Sullivan and Mission Avenue, and near Dishman Mica Road and Argonne Road.

It is the first tribute to Bryant spotted in the Spokane area so far.

