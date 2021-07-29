Community to search again for missing 5-year-old Fruitland boy

People are asked to come to Fruitland High School Thursday morning to assist in the search for Michael Vaughan.

BOISE, Idaho — The search continues Thursday morning for 5-year-old Michael Vaughan.



He was reported missing around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday near Southwest 9th Street and South Arizona Avenue in Fruitland.



Michael has blond hair, blue eyes, and is about 3-foot-7.



He was last seen wearing a blue Minecraft t-shirt and dark blue briefs.



The Fruitland Police Department will be coordinating a citizen search this morning. It starts in the southern parking lot of Fruitland High School at 9 a.m. and is planned to go until 1 p.m.

On Wednesday, crews spent the day searching from the air and on the ground.

People from multiple agencies went door to door talking to neighbors, searching yards and nearby fields -- all in hopes of finding Michael.



Neighbors say they learned about the 5-year-old's disappearance around 7:30 on Tuesday night.



They say Michael is a happy kid who lives in the neighborhood with his parents and grandfather.



Cynthia Walker lives in the neighborhood and was walking her dog as the search was happening.



"At 5 years old, I don't know that he would wander too far without one us seeing him by now,” she said. “There are volunteers, many, many volunteers out searching, scanning the fields and we just want to have Michael back, we just want him home safe."



Everyone has high hopes that they find Michael.



"We're just praying for the family, praying for Michael," Walker said.



A CodeRed is in effect for Michael who is considered an endangered missing person. Idaho State Police say this type of alert uses almost the same tools as an AMBER alert, with some differences.



Notifications are sent through email, text messages, social media posts and the alerting program, CodeRED. AMBER Alerts use road signs and send phone alerts that provide suspect and vehicle descriptions in the case of an abducted child.

According to Payette County Sheriff's Office, the county issued a CodeRED to residents in the Hidden Meadow Subdivision in Fruitland at 8:18 p.m. Tuesday. It was later expanded across the whole county at 9:40 p.m.

Fruitland Police are asking everyone in the community to search around their homes. They are asking people to search their crawlspaces, sheds, trailers, vehicles -- anywhere a child could be hiding or stuck.



If you know where Michael is call 911 or the Payette County Sheriff's Office.



Again, there will be a citizen search for Michael this morning. It starts at Fruitland High School in the southern parking lot at 9 a.m. Anyone who would like to help out is encouraged to join in.

