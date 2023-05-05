Community helps veteran regain independence

A local veteran who had his scooter stolen now has a new one after the community rallied together. In only 7 hours, $3100 was raised.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane community rallied to get a local veteran a scooter after his first one was stolen.

Two weeks ago, Michael Hammons' life turned upside down. He woke up to his scooter nowhere to be found. But thanks to the Spokane Quaranteam, a new one is on its way.

He contacted the Spokane police department and crime check after he discovered his missing scooter, and left them a description.

"Oh my gosh, my scooter is gone. There's nothing I can do about it," said Hammons.

Hammons used his scooter to get around. He's a veteran whose right leg was amputated due to a medical condition.

"I just discovered a year ago that I could go I can pursue my hobby and I discovered the Centennial Trail is like a mile away."

But Hammons was devastated. A week later, Rick Clark from Spokane Quaranteam got word of what happened. He posted on the non-profit's Facebook page.

"They actually took joy from him," said Clark. "And so to see the community rally immediately around him, even though he doesn't know anybody, you get that overwhelming feeling that you're going to be okay."

It took one day to raise the money needed to get Hammons a brand-new scooter.

"Within about seven hours we had $3,100 already raised," said Clark.

Hammons couldn't believe it.

"Just a bunch of nice people. I wish everybody can come over for dinner or something. Wow, this is so cool," said Hammons.

The new scooter will help Hammons get around once again. They even raised enough money to get a lock.

"It's the least that we can do for Michael and for any veteran out there," said Clark. "And it's just it's rallied the community even stronger."

The appreciation Hammons now feels is something he'll never forget.

"Just thank you, thank you," said Hammons. "Y'all are going to make me cry."

The new scooter is set to arrive in the next couple of days. Hammons said he can't wait to get outside and spend time with his grandchildren.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.