Community comes together to support Sweet Mercy Farm after it caught fire last week

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Gladerouse community in Spokane South Hill is rallying around a local farm as they rebuild after the fire last weekend.

Spokane Sweet Mercy Farm owner Lucas said he is very extremely thankful for the support.

"We were spending time with some friends after church, we went sledding and sipped some hot chocolate, and I got a phone call from my neighbors that our greenhouse was on fire," Lucas said.

He said he came as soon as he could, and they found the firefighters trying to put down the fire.

"We're also pretty moved by just the response of our neighbors to jump on it, called us, get over here and see if there is anything they could do to help," he said.

He said the greenhouse grows 400 tomatoes plants, 200 cucumbers and strawberries. The fire investigator determined the fire was due to an electrical fire.

Lucas said in the last week, hundreds of customers have reached out to show their support and ask what they could do to help support them.

"If there was ever a moment where you might not rebuild it, it's gone because this community is so important to us," he said.

He said they are going to take the debris out, put some more plastic in the greenhouse, rebuild the tables, and buy some new tools.

"We are gotta keep going," he said.

4004 S. Glenrose Fire update. Fire was kept small by the quick response and work by @SCFD8 Engine 81. They arrived within minutes w/ @SpokaneFire Chief Schaeffer and had extinguishment in under 10 minutes pic.twitter.com/sEVEh1pU2g — Spokane Co.FD8 Firefighters (@spokaneco8_3711) December 5, 2022

