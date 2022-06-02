Celebrity comedian Heather McDonald fractured skull after collapsing at Tempe show

The comedian was reportedly in the middle of telling a joke when she collapsed on stage and lost consciousness.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A celebrity comedian spent the night in a Phoenix hospital after collapsing on stage at a comedy show in Tempe Saturday evening, sources said.

Heather McDonald began her 7 p.m. show at Tempe Improv and was on stage for about 3 minutes when she suddenly collapsed, hitting her head.

McDonald's management said she was hospitalized with a skull fracture after losing consciousness from the fall.

"She may have lost consciousness because of dehydration. She was tested and does not have COVID," McDonald's management said in a statement. "She might be released later today."

Her management said she didn't have any alcohol before or during the show. Test done on McDonald at the hospital did not show any underlying medical issues that could be related to the incident.

The former "Chelsea Lately" star was headlining a comedy tour with multiple dates this month in Tempe.

L.A. based comedian, Justin Martindale, who was performing with McDonald in Tempe called her a "champ" on Twitter.

"Heather McDonald is a champ. Thank you Tempe for coming out tonight. It was definitely scary but she has her family with her now. And we will see you next time juicer than ever," Martindale tweeted.

McDonald had her COVID-19 booster shot about three weeks ago and tested negative for the virus.

