Colville Tribal police find dead body near Omak Mountain

Colville Tribal Police responded to the area and found a partially buried body. The body has been identified as a Caucasian woman.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Colville Tribal Police are investigating after discovering a woman's dead body near Omak Mountain.

According to police, a woman's body was found wrapped in a blanket on Wednesday evening. The woman has not been identified but authorities are working to figure out who she is.

On Wednesday evening, Okanogan County Dispatch received a call from near Omak Mountain. The caller told dispatch they were in the mountain area and reported seeing a blanket wrapped around something "covered with dirt and sticks" with the smell "of a dead animal."

Colville Tribal Police responded to the area and found a partially buried body.

Police believe the body is that of a Caucasian woman, but the official identity of the woman hasn't been determined. Police have contacted several local law enforcement agencies about potential missing individuals, but no matches were found.

The FBI, Coroner's office and the Washington State Patrol all assisted the Tribe in the processing of the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.