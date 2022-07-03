"He was like a piece of each of us": Colville family remembers youngest after devastating loss

14 year-old Daniel Mikheyeva was longboarding with his sister on Saturday before a driver hit and killed him.

COLVILLE, Wash. — A family in Colville is mourning the loss of their youngest child after he was hit and killed by what investigators believe was an impaired driver.

Daniel was the youngest of the eleven in the Mikheyeva family.

"He was the best out of all of us, he was like a piece of each of us," Daniel's sister Elizabeth said.

Daniel's family members say he was smart and knew everything about cars. He also was the one who would support his siblings in anything they wanted to do. Now, his family and community are remembering Daniel for the short but full life he lived.

"One time, talking to Danny about death and stuff he's like 'if I ever die, I don't want people to stop living,'" Daniel's sister Victoria said. "I want people to be happy that I lived such a good life that I got to experience all these things. I want them to keep living and if they can't do it for themselves, do it for me because that's what I would have wanted. And I'm doing it for Danny. I'm staying strong for him."

Chad Warren is the driver who allegedly hit Daniel. This was not his first brush with the law. He served time for burglary, identity theft, trafficking stolen property and an escape from custody. He was incarcerated in 2012 and released a year later.

Now, he is facing vehicular homicide charges.

The Stevens County Sheriff says he believes Warren was driving while impaired. Despite potentially taking her brother's life, Elizabeth says she does not hate him.

"I want to but I can't," Elizabeth said. "I can't. I almost just want to bless him and it's a blessing in a way to help him get through whatever and to show him something."

Daniel's cousin put together a GoFundMe for his funeral costs, which has raised nearly $13,000 in just two days. Looking forward, the family will keep Daniel's memory alive through his coined phrases and outlook on life.