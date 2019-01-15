STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — Columbia High School in Hunters, Wash. received a bomb threat Tuesday that lead to the evacuation of the school.

School staff alerted the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 11:48 a.m. of a threat written on a bathroom stall, according to a SCSO news release. The threat said a bomb was to go off at noon.

The stalls had been cleaned the night before, leading staff to believe that the threat was made Tuesday morning. The school was evacuated and the a reunification plan to unite kids with their families was initiated as explosive detective dogs with the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad police helped deputies clear the building, according to the release.

RELATED: Moses Lake fertilizer bomb was not functional, authorities say

RELATED: Lewiston businesses receive bomb threats asking for $20K in Bitcoin