College of Southern Idaho play-by-play broadcaster terminated for comments during SLCC game

The CSI athletic department's Twitter account responded to a video on Thursday of its former announcer saying "who are these thugs" after a play by an SLCC player.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The College of Southern Idaho (CSI) announced the termination of its play-by-play announcer Thursday for a comment made during a Golden Eagles' men's basketball game.

According to CSI, the broadcaster made the comment about a Salt Lake Community College (SLCC) player during their matchup with Southern Idaho in Twin Falls on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

The Golden Eagles athletic department's Twitter account responded to a video on Twitter Thursday, linking to its announcement of the broadcaster's termination.

The video reveals the CSI-affiliated broadcaster saying "who are these thugs," after a play involving SLCC player Jordan Brinson.

The College of Southern Idaho's athletic director, Joel Bate, released a statement on the broadcaster's comment in CSI's announcement Thursday.

"The College of Southern Idaho and the CSI Athletic Department want to apologize to the Salt Lake Community College players, coaches, and fans for the comments made during the broadcast," Bate said. "CSI does not condone and will not tolerate these types of remarks. They do not reflect our values as an institution of higher education or as a member of the National Junior College Athletic Association. We have the utmost respect for the SLCC Athletic Department and for their student-athletes."

