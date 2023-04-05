House on fire in Colbert, crews responding

Police and fire crews are on scene and actively working to put out the fire.

COLBERT, Wash. — Spokane County Fire District 4 is responding to a house fire in Colbert.

A large plume of black smoke can be seen from outside the house. A large part of the house is engulfed in flames, but not the entire home.

Fire District 4 Marshall Jared Harms told KREM 2 that no one was home at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Police and fire crews are on scene and will remain there for the next few hours.