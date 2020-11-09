Coeur d'Alene duplex destroyed in fire, one person injured

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries, according to the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department. Crews saved two family cats from the blaze.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — An early morning fire destroyed a duplex in Coeur d'Alene on Friday, leaving one person injured.

When firefighters arrived at the scene on 15th Street and Stiner Avenue, they found a fully-involved structure fire that was spreading to a neighbor's home and large tree, the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department wrote in a Facebook post.

Roads were blocked in the area but have since reopened after fire crews cleared the scene.

Crews quickly knocked down the fire, but the duplex is a total loss and the neighbor's home suffered minor damage, according to the fire department.

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries and their condition is unknown. Firefighters were able to save two family cats from the blaze.

Investigators are at the scene on Friday morning to search for a cause of the fire.

Video posted by the fire department on Facebook shows the duplex and a car outside of it engulfed in flames.