Coeur d'Alene Interagency Fire Cache in 'urgent need' of workers for wildfire season

The Fire Cache stores enough supplies and equipment for a force of 1,250 to 1,500 firefighters at one time, according to the Idaho Department of Lands.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene Interagency Fire Cache is designed to stock and maintain firefighting equipment and supplies.

Currently, the Interagency Fire Cache is in urgent need of workers who can refurbish firefighting equipment after recent wildfires.

Support is primarily directed toward wildland fire suppression activities. However, the Cache also supports local and interagency regional efforts in cases of natural disasters, as well as large projects such as prescribed burning.

The job duties include but aren't limited to washing hose, boxing up supplies, loading and offloading trucks, pressure-testing water handling equipment.

There are also about 10 positions for truck drivers while there are 20 openings for warehouse workers.

Currently, these are temporary positions located in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho next to the IDL offices at 3284 W. Industrial Loop.

“We want to thank those who have answered the call for extra help. We already have 15 drivers and 8 warehouse workers hired as part of this effort,” said Idaho Department of Lands Director Dustin Miller. “This is one way people can support our crews on the fire line during this unprecedented fire season.”