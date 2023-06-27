A 110-year-old woman may be the oldest person in Kootenai County

Coeur d'Alene resident Hazel Schultz was born on Jan. 10, 1913, according to her last driver's license, which she had until she was 100.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — At 110, Coeur d'Alene resident Hazel Schultz is the oldest woman nationwide in the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

That's according to some family-funded research and local Area Agency on Aging ombudsman Roseanna Lewis.

“Everybody’s been so good,” Schultz said.

She may be the oldest person in Kootenai County.

A spunky creature of habit, Schultz meets her daughter, Cheryl Pegel, once a month for pedicures, for hair appointments on Fridays and for church on Saturdays.

