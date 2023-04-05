'You can count on Tubbs': Coeur d'Alene trail counter helping track visitors

Year-round, it’s believed more than 200,000 walked or ran the trails that wind around the 165 acres of public land.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The numbers are in and they add up to one thing: Tubbs Hill is well loved and well used.

A trail counter installed last year on the popular hiking hill on the shores of Lake Coeur d’Alene tallied more than 155,000 people in the first six months of 2022, significantly more than previously estimated.

Year-round, it’s believed more than 200,000 walked or ran the trails that wind around the 165 acres of public land.

“It certainly is something that’s important to our community as a resource, but also to those visitors to our community,” said Mayor Jim Hammond during Tuesday's City Council meeting in the Library Community Room.

Tubbs Hill Foundation Chairman George Sayler presented a brief report to the council.

