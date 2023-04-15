Coeur d'Alene schools seeking comment on financial crisis if two-year supplemental levy fails

A public comment session will be held during the meeting, which will be at 5 p.m. at Midtown Meeting Center.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The impending financial crisis the Coeur d'Alene School District will face if the upcoming $25 million-per-year, two-year supplemental levy fails will be the main subject Tuesday at a special meeting of the school board.

A public comment session will be held during the meeting, which will be at 5 p.m. at Midtown Meeting Center, 1505 N. Fifth St., Coeur d'Alene. Those giving public comment will be limited to one comment not to exceed three minutes. Comments may also be emailed to trustees@cdaschools.org at any time.

Coeur d'Alene School District Community Relations Director Stefany Bales said Friday the purpose of the special meeting "is to provide community members the opportunity to share with the board their thoughts on how to resolve the district's financial challenges should the supplemental funding levy fail on May 16."

To read the full story, visit our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

