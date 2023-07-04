Coeur d'Alene Police located missing girl

11-year-old Mia Shoaff has been located safe. She is back with her family.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Updated Tuesday, July 4th at 4:10 p.m.

The Coeur d’Alene Police Department (CDAPD) has located an endangered runaway girl last seen early Tuesday morning.

11-year-old Mia Shoaff was located safe on Tuesday. She was returned back to her family.

Background information

The 11-year-old was last seen by her family at 3 a.m. on Tuesday. It is believed she left home on her bicycle as she was recorded on a neighbor's Ring camera riding her bicycle northbound on Roche Drive at 5:06 a.m.

Mia is described as 5' 04" feet tall and approximately 100 pounds. She has blonde hair. She was seen on camera wearing a whitish headband, white/grayish coat, gray pants, white shoes, and carrying a backpack. She was riding a gray bicycle with no helmet.

Mia's family told officers she doesn’t have a cell phone that her family is aware of and she has no known friends that live in the area. The family is from Arizona.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

