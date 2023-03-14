Coeur d'Alene Pilgrim's Market seeking permit for beverage processing site

The beverage center will be leased to Pilgrim's Market, which opened 22 years ago with one employee in a 1,300-square-foot site.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A proposal for a beverage processing facility in Coeur d'Alene will go before the Coeur d'Alene Planning Commission at its 5:30 meeting tonight in the Library Community room.

Joe Hamilton, Hamilton Investments LLC, is requesting a Custom Manufacturing Special Use Permit in the commercial zoning district to allow a custom manufacturing use at 1411 N. Fourth Street.

Hamilton, owner of Pilgrim's Market a short distance south and across the street, is proposing to convert the existing multi-tenant commercial space into a beverage processing/production facility.

"Granting this special use permit would directly add to the richness of our city's livability by providing great jobs that are close to people's homes that encourages walking or biking to work," according to a narrative from Pilgrim's Market.

A retail area will be provided, where the organic juices produced on-site will be sold to walk-in customers, according to a city report.

