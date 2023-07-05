Coeur d'Alene leaders expressed support for North Idaho College

Dan English, who is on the Coeur d’Alene City Council and works in NIC’s Molstead Library, said the city and college have a symbiotic relationship.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — As the community waits to find out if North Idaho College will retain accreditation, the city of Coeur d’Alene has expressed support for the college and urged trustees to protect it.

“The college’s loss of accreditation would have a devastating impact on the college, the local community and our state,” said a recent letter to the NIC board of trustees, signed by all five Coeur d’Alene City Council members and Mayor Jim Hammond.

The letter calls on NIC trustees to “look inward” for solutions to the board governance problems that have plagued the college for several years and culminated in a show cause sanction, the last step before loss of accreditation.

To read the full story, visit our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.