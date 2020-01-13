COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A jeweler in Coeur d'Alene could refund more than one month of purchases pending Saturday's official snowfall total.

Clark's Diamond Jewelers posted on its website that it would offer a 100% refund for all purchases made between Nov. 22 and Dec. 31, 2019 if it snowed more than three inches on Jan. 11, 2020.

Sales tax is excluded from the refund, and all purchases must be paid in full during the promotional period.

Clark's says the purchases total more than $500,000.

Snow accumulations were recorded from 3867 N. Player Dr. in Coeur d'Alene, and will be determined by Doppler Radar and Weather Command reports.

The business posted on Saturday that climatologist Cliff Harris reported 3.3 inches of snow since the start of the promotion.

Clark's is till waiting for official confirmation from Weather Command but it looks like they may have hit their goal.

All payouts will be subject to insurance company verification and approval of promotion, the company wrote on Facebook.

Clark's has sold jewelry on Sherman Avenue in downtown Coeur d'Alene for 11 years.

Three generations of the family have dedicated their professional lives to the business. Gemtologist Jane Clark is now at the helm of the business.

The shop has won several accolades over the years, including Best Jewelry Store from Spokane and Coeur d'Alene Magazine, and Best Jeweler and Best Place to Buy an Engagement Ring from the North Idaho Business Journal.

