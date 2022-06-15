Coeur d'Alene Ironman organizers seek volunteers for crowd management

Blistering heat during last year's Ironman turned away many volunteers.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — As the annual Coeur d'Alene Ironman event approaches, organizers are looking to find more volunteers for this year's event.

According to a press release, blistering heat during last year's Ironman turned away many volunteers. This year, organizers say the temperatures are projected to be far more sustainable at 70.3 degrees.

Organizers say they are struggling to find volunteers in the following areas:

Bike Spectator Management (Crowd Control)

Run Course Crowd Control (This area includes four different shifts, none of them longer than four hours. All shifts start after 8 a.m.)

People interested in volunteering for this year's Ironman can visit the event's official website.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.