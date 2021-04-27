Wall Street Journal: Coeur d'Alene is 'hottest emerging housing market' in US

The Wall Street Journal reports that the median sales price in the Coeur d'Alene region rose in March to $476,900, an increase of 47% from one year earlier.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d'Alene's hot housing market does not appear poised to slow down any time soon and a new ranking released Tuesday reaffirms that idea.

The Lake City topped the list of the country's "hottest emerging housing markets" in the Wall Street Journal/Realtor.com Emerging Housing Market Index. After Coeur d'Alene, the top metro areas in the rankings are Austin, Texas, Springfield, Ohio, and Billings, Montana. Spokane ranks No. 5 on the list.

The index ranks the 300 biggest metro areas in the U.S. and incorporates housing market indicators along with economic and lifestyle data, such s unemployment rate, wages and commute time. The full rankings are available on the Wall Street Journal's website.

Out-of-state homebuyers from other western states, including Washington, California and Oregon, continue to drive demand in the Idaho Panhandle. According to Realtor.com, the top metro areas to express interest in Coeur d'Alene property listings were Seattle, Spokane and Los Angeles in the first quarter.

The Wall Street Journal also reports that the median sales price in the Coeur d'Alene region rose in March to $476,900, an increase of 47% from one year earlier, according to the Coeur d'Alene Association of Realtors. Inventory also shrank by 71% to 37 homes, amounting to less than a month's supply, WSJ reports.

High-end home sales are also increasing in the area, according to WSJ. In the first two months of 2021, 6y homes sold for $1 million. This is up from 12 sales in that price range during the first two months of 2020.

The group has launched a poll here asking respondents to choose the three most important directions they would like the partnership to prioritize in dealing with growth. Those seven categories are:

A coordinated, planned effort to address growth and open space,

Water conservation,

Housing code changes to allow for different housing choices and to incentivize workforce housing,

Transportation projects,

Growth’s impact on schools,

Lobbying the legislature to affect change, or

Other, which would give respondents the opportunity to fill in their own remarks.