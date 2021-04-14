Coeur d'Alene gets new fiber internet provider

Ziply is investing $500 million and building an advanced fiber network to smaller cities, towns and rural communities across the Northwest.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Ziply Fiber on Tuesday announced that it has completed a critical phase of the fiber-optic network build-out in Coeur d’Alene and Hayden Lake that will deliver gig-speed fiber internet with no data caps, and an all-new, state-of-the-art network to area residents and businesses starting today, as reported by our news partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

“The city of Coeur d’Alene is very happy to welcome Ziply Fiber to our community and we look forward to the quality service they will provide our citizens through their investment in our city,” said Coeur d'Alene Mayor Steve Widmyer in a press release.

More than 40 percent of about 24,000 residential and business addresses within Ziply Fiber’s initial build area will be ready for fiber service by the end of April, and the remainder are scheduled for completion later this year, including additional build-outs in Post Falls and Rathdrum.

"Ziply Fiber is supporting local communities throughout the Coeur d’Alene area to help improve internet connectivity to be on par with larger metropolitan areas throughout the nation," said a press release.

The release said Ziply Fiber does not currently charge installation fees, and does not require annual contracts for residential plans.

"The capacity that fiber affords customers is critical in today’s online world to eliminate the hassles of slow and interrupted service such as streaming and gaming lag, dropped web conferences, and the frustrations of contracts and incurring unnecessary data cap fees charged by other providers because of poorly architected networks," the release said.

As Ziply Fiber lights-up the first addresses in the Coeur d’Alene region, it will become the third fiber build project to be ready for service in Idaho in less than a year.

“Ziply Fiber is proud to be here in the Coeur d’Alene region helping serve consumers and businesses who need the reliability of gig-speed upload and downloads more than ever. Area leaders were wonderful partners during the build-out process and acted quickly to assist us in bringing a blazingly-fast, data cap free, fiber internet network to the area for the first time,” said Harold Zeitz, CEO of Ziply Fiber.

While work will continue over the next several weeks in a staggered rollout across the area, Ziply Fiber already has deployed hundreds of miles of new fiber-optic cables throughout Idaho and will continue to build out more territory, the release said.

Ziply Fiber has been building fiber to underserved markets across the Northwest since June.

"While it will take time to upgrade 250,000 square miles of land throughout Ziply Fiber’s four-state footprint with new fiber optic cables, local hubs, new offices and immense amounts of new hardware to run the network, the company is capitalized for and committed to hundreds more projects in its service area," the release said.

Ziply Fiber’s primary service offerings are Fiber Internet and phone for residential customers, Business Fiber Internet and Ziply Voice services for small businesses; and a variety of internet, networking and voice solutions for enterprise customers.

Ziply Fiber is headquartered in Kirkland, Wash., and has an office in Hayden.

Most of Ziply Fiber’s executive team, which consists of former executives from AT&T, CenturyLink and Wave Broadband, either grew up in the Northwest or have spent the better part of 30 years living here, the release said.

"That local ownership and market familiarity is an important part of the company mindset and culture," the release said.