Coeur d'Alene Fire mobile food drive is back

The Coeur d'Alene Fire Department will be out collecting food in neighborhoods all across the city.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Santa Claus is coming to a neighborhood near you as the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department kicks off its annual mobile food drive Friday afternoon, as reported by our news partner, Coeur d'Alene Press.

Santa's old fire truck sleigh will hit the town Friday to help the Coeur d'Alene Firefighters collect food and cash donations for the local food bank.

This year, the department hopes to gather over 5,000 pounds of food to help families in need.

Residents will be able to catch a glimpse of Santa's sleigh from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. through Dec. 23. He'll be easy to spot, as the old fire truck has been decked with festive lights and will play classic Christmas jingles for all to hear. When residents see his sleigh, they are encouraged to come outside with their donations, say hello and receive a candy cane.

The community can also track Santa's route through the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department website at www.cdaid.org/fire.

Santa's itinerary is:

Dec. 17 — west of 7th Street, south of Appleway Avenue

Dec. 18 — east of 7th Street, south of Appleway Avenue

Dec. 19 — east of Hwy. 95, north of Appleway and Best Avenue

Dec. 20 — west of Hwy. 95, north of Appleway and Best Avenue

Dec. 21 — west of Hwy. 95, north of Kathleen Avenue, and south of Hanley Avenue

Dec. 22 — west of Hwy. 95, east of Atlas Road, north of Hanley Avenue, and south of Prairie Avenue

Dec. 23 — west of Atlas Road, north of Hanley avenue, and south of Prairie Avenue

