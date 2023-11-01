Coeur d'Alene family remembers son lost to fentanyl poisoning

It’s been nearly two years since Jennifer and Frank Stabile’s son died. But they said no amount of time is enough to fully heal from the loss of a child.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Jennifer and Frank Stabile are caught in a never-ending bad dream.

"It's my worst nightmare to lose a child," Jennifer said. "It's hard to get up every day without him. My grandkids keep me going -- and God. That's why I'm still here. I'm still standing. We're still standing by the grace of God.”

In May 2021, The Stabiles found their son, Michael, lying dead on his bedroom floor.

"I called for Jennifer to call 911," Frank said as he recalled that dark day in May. "We went in there, Jennifer started CPR, then the ambulance and everyone showed up. Four minutes after we called."

Their son had purchased what he thought was Percocet through Snapchat. The pill instead had a lethal amount of fentanyl and killed him.

"My child's not here anymore," Jennifer sobbed. "I don't know why, why he wanted to experiment, but you know, kids shouldn't die from their mistakes. That's not fair. You should learn from it, not die from it."

Earlier this week, Governor Brad Little delivered his State of the State address, where he addressed the fentanyl crisis and referenced Mikey's story.

"Michael Stabile, a 15-year-old from Coeur d’Alene, was another young Idahoan with a bright future whose promising life was cut short," the governor shared.

Jennifer and Frank joined the governor in Boise for his speech. They said they're hopeful for the governor's opioid-target plans in the new year.

"I really feel positive that he's going to make an effort and he has," Frank said.

The governor said he plans to create a new Idaho State Police drug interdiction team, to help stop the drug trade.

Governor Little also said Idaho will work with other states to end the transfer and supply of fentanyl in the United States.

