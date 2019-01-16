SPOKANE, Wash. — The East Side Fire district has just received a brand new fire boat, putting it on par as one of the best on the lake.



The new, high tech boat is more than twice as effective as their old boat.

The new fire boat is equipped with thermal imaging, sonar, radar and GPS navigation systems and provide significant performance improvements in water pumping, speed and water-based rescue.

Fire Chief Dan Currie is excited about the new addition to their fleet.

"For us to be able to supply water from the lake, from the shore, up to these structures, is very important."

The new fire boat also came with a new dock and enclosed moorage facility located at N-Sid-Sen Camp and Retreat in Martin Bay.

The new moorage facility location was made possible by the support of Mark Boyd, Camp Director and the Pacific Northwest Conference of the United Church of Christ as part of their ongoing support of the East Side community.

Nicole Boyd with the camp says "They've always been here so quickly before. And now, if there's ever an issue, they're right here. We can sleep very easy."

The district used cash reserves to pay for the 385-thousand dollar fire boat.