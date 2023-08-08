CDA Driver’s License office closing Fridays starting Aug. 18

The closure is due to staffing shortages at the Coeur d'Alene location, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene Driver's License Office will be closed every Friday starting Aug. 18, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO).

KCSO announced Tuesday that the driver's license office, located at 451 North Government Way in Coeur d'Alene will be closed Friday of each week for the foreseeable future starting Aug. 18, 2023. KCSO said staffing shortages at that location led to the decision to close one day each week.

This closure will not affect the Post Falls location.

North Idaho residents planning to visit the driver's license office in Coeur d'Alene are asked to visit the office Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Some of the services available at that location include driver’s licenses and renewals, identification cards, commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and written tests.

Click here to get more information about the Coeur d'Alene Kootenai County Drivers License.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.