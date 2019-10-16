COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene City Council voted Tuesday evening to bring the full Ironman race back to the city in 2021.

In 2017, the council voted to end the city’s contract with Ironman.

Tuesday’s vote would allow the full Ironman to be in Coeur d’Alene for 2021. In 2022 and 2023, the city would only host a half Ironman.

In June, leaders with the North Idaho Sports Commission confirmed that the commission, the city of Coeur d'Alene, and Ironman were negotiating the possibility of bringing back the 140.6 race.

According to the city council’s report, Ironman would pay $125,000 the first year and the remaining two would cost them $65,000 each. The report said a full Ironman costs the city an estimated $36,275 and the half Ironman costs an estimated $25,930.

Ironman's last full race was in 2017 after local leaders and the World Triathlon Corporation (WTC), which owns Ironman races, opted to amend their existing contract. The Coeur d'Alene Chamber of Commerce cited "event fatigue" surrounding the event and annual sponsorship fees paid to WTC to host the race. Ironman organizers, meanwhile, noted declining numbers of athletes registering for the race.

RELATED: How much full Ironman triathlon costs Coeur d'Alene

RELATED: Coeur d'Alene Ironman 70.3 sees over 2,500 finishers

RELATED: Full Ironman Triathlon may return to Coeur d'Alene in 2021