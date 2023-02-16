Coeur d'Alene approves impact fees plan to meet county's growth in the next decade

The proposed impact fee is $132 per new residential unit and 7 cents per square foot of nonresidential building.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — The Kootenai County Emergency Medical Services System is asking the city of Coeur d’Alene to collect impact fees to meet expected needs due to growth in the next decade.

“The impact fees are directly related to the amount of people who move in,” said Bill Keeley, KCEMSS chief.

Keeley on Tuesday outlined for the city's planning commission the $4.3 million in new services the impact fees would fund.

He said a study projects the county’s population to increase nearly 70,000 over the next 10 years.

The proposed impact fee is $132 per new residential unit and 7 cents per square foot of nonresidential building. It would be assessed on new construction and would not increase property taxes.

To read more of this article, please visit our content partner the Coeur d'Alene Press. Coeur d'Alene Press.

