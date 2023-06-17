Coeur d'Alene annual cruise featured about 800 four-wheeled golden oldies

Engines roared and tires screeched as Firebirds, Roadsters, El Caminos, Falcons and Chevys rolled past young and old crowding sidewalks and corners.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Their T-shirts drove home their point: “Gasoline Forever.”

These two guys loved cars. The cool kind with class, souped up with muscle and memories. Never, ever electric.

“We’ve been car guys since we were little,” said Chris Fuller as he stood on Lakeside Avenue and watched the Car d’Lane cruise Friday night with son Bryce.

While they didn’t have a car in the cruise, they have some classics at home. They’re restoring a 1970 Chevelle, a 1972 Nova and a 1966 Volkswagen Beetle.

Chris Fuller said his father introduced him to the beauty of cars of the 50s, 60s and 70s, and he passed that passion on to his son.

“He’s getting into it, too, following in our footsteps,” Chris Fuller said.

Thousands of people lined downtown streets for the annual cruise that featured about 800 four-wheeled golden oldies.