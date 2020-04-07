Coeur d'Alene leaders, businesses prepare for July 4 amid COVID-19 spike

Saturday also marks once year since an officer-involved shooting at Independence Point sent shock waves through crowds celebrating the July 4 holiday.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Ahead of a holiday traditionally known to bring crowds to Coeur d'Alene, city leaders are trying to strike a balance between keeping businesses open and warding off coronavirus. Police, meanwhile, are planning an increased presence for the city's parks and beaches on the Fourth of July.

On Friday, Mayor Steve Widmyer confirmed that city leaders, members of the Panhandle Health District and local bar and restaurant owners met at city hall to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic. The discussion, Widmyer said, related to brainstorming additional measures to combat the virus' spread.

"I just really want to emphasize the importance of wearing a mask when one cannot maintain social distance," Widmyer wrote in an email to KREM. "It’s also important for employers to have their employees who cannot maintain social distance wear masks. It protects the employee and the customer."

Widmyer confirmed that the city had no intention of closing businesses.

The discussion and the city's preparations for Independence Day come following case numbers that have skyrocketed in recent weeks. In late June, the Panhandle Health District (PHD) was forecasting North Idaho's five Northern counties to hit 200 coronavirus cases by the Fourth. On Friday, PHD's case count stood over twice that amount at 421.

Case numbers had prompted local leaders to cancel the city's annual Fourth of July fireworks show and parade.

The health district previously told KREM that community spread due to people visiting multiple bars in the area could be behind the rising case count.

Some guests visiting Coeur d'Alene on Friday told KREM they were being cautious while traveling during the pandemic.

"We've been very careful to make sure we're not bringing the pandemic here," said Christine Price, who had traveled to the area with friends from her home in western Washington. "We've been quarantining well."

"Everyone is kind of staying home [in western Washington,]" added Devon Grey, who was with Price. "And it looks like people are out and about a little more in Coeur d'Alene. It looks like a lot of people are wearing masks too, so that's good."

The pair added that they were also looking at homes in North Idaho and considering a move to the area.

Price and Grey weren't the only ones taking in the sights and warm holiday weekend weather offered by the Lake City.

A KREM survey of cars parked at the city's Independence Point Parking lot showed a majority of drivers using the lot were from Washington. Sixty-six percent of cars in the lot were from the Evergreen State, while 16% were from Idaho and 17% were from elsewhere.

"There's a difference between sensible precautions and just being afraid all the time," said Grey of the pandemic. Price added that the two often don't visit bars and weren't concerned about contracting the virus at an establishment.

Saturday also marks once year since an officer-involved shooting at Independence Point sent shock waves through crowds celebrating the holiday at the time.

Coeur d'Alene Police Officers shot a man after investigators said the man raised a gun and shot at police. The incident followed an unrelated fight and shooting that occurred after the 2019 fireworks show.

"Last year was an exception," said Coeur d'Alene Police Chief Lee White. "This event is typically a very safe event."

White said that the department was planning to double its manpower on the streets for the holiday. Eighty-five officers will be working on Saturday, compared to 38 officers on the same day last year.

"A lot of our emphasis this year is going to be on some of the more obnoxious behavior," said White on Friday. "People who are bringing alcohol and drugs into the park."

White explained that both uniformed and officers in plainclothes would be patrolling the city's parks and beaches. Police are also reminding people that alcohol isn't allowed at city parks and beaches.

"Our big focus here is to try to keep this to be a good, family friendly event. We want to make sure people feel safe coming downtown enjoying the parks and beaches on this holiday," White said.

Neither White or Widmyer had a good estimate as to how many people were expected to visit Coeur d'Alene on Saturday.