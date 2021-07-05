Closed for Independence Day (Observed)

Here's a list of businesses and services that are closed the Monday after the Fourth of July.

Seeing that "Sorry we're closed" sign in the door can ruin even the best day. Here's all the places that are closed the Monday after the Fourth of July which will hopefully save you an extra trip today.

All Spokane Public Library branches are closed Monday, July 5. The Spokane Municipal Court is also closed in observance of the Fourth of July. All My Spokane 311 employees will not be available in-person, over the phone or for online customer service inquiries. Development Services Center employees will also be unavailable. Business inspection scheduling and permit applications will only be available online.

Spokane County offices that are closed today include the county courthouse, public safety building, public works building and veterans services. Vehicle licensing offices throughout Spokane County will be closed Monday the 5th.

Kootenai County offices will also be closed in observance of Independence Day.

Post Falls City Hall and business offices will be closed the Monday after the Fourth of July.

Since Independence Day is a federal holiday, the U.S. Postal Service will be closed. FedEx and UPS will be open for certain services.

Most major banks will be open today, but you may need to call ahead to be sure. Washington Trust Bank will be open during regular hours today.