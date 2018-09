CLEARWATER CO., Idaho — According to the Clearwater Co. Sheriff’s office, between 5:00 pm on Sept. 7 and 5:30 am on Sept. 8, someone entered a barn in Orofino, Idaho. Authorities said the suspects stole two KTM motorcycles, a Polaris UTV and two Stihl chainsaws.

The items were loaded onto a trailer on Deer Creek Road.

Anyone who may have information related to the crime, is asked to contact the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office at 208-476-4521.

© 2018 KREM