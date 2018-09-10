WEIPPE, Idaho — Clearwater County Sheriff's Office officials are searching for a 63-year-old man from Weippe, Idaho.

David E Carrico has not been seen since September 24. He left his residence outside of Weippe on that day driving a silver-green 2001 Subaru Legacy station wagon with Idaho license plate 6C4876.

Carrico has missed several appointments he had scheduled between Sept. 24 and Oct. 9

If anyone has seen him or his vehicle, or had any contact with him, you are asked to contact the Clearwater County Sheriff's office at 208-476-4521.

