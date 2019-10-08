IDAHO CO., Idaho-- A 70-mile stretch on Highway 95 is closed between New Meadows and Grangeville after a mudslide blocked multiple spots in both directions.

The highway is closed from milepost 161 to milepost 234, or between Nora St. in New Meadows and Lake Rd. four miles south of Grangeville. Fallen rock and mud paired with downed power lines in the area prompted the Idaho Department of Transportation to close the road and advise drivers to take an alternate route.

Officials closed the highway around 9 a.m. Saturday. The mudslide was likely brought on by recent rainfall that dampened land burned by area fires, such as the 554-acre Barren Hill Fire in Idaho County.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the Grangeville area from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding.

