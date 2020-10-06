CLEARWATER COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced that Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigators shot and killed a man on Wednesday morning near Weippe.

According to a release from Wasden's office, members of the ICAC unit and several local law enforcement agencies served a search warrant at a house at about 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, during which a man allegedly brandished a handgun. According to the release, evidence suggests that the man allegedly pointed the gun at himself before pointing it at officers.

Wasden said two officer fired and struck the man, who died at the scene. No officers were hurt, according to the release.

The Region Two Officer Involved Critical Incident Task Force is investigating the agency, and the name of the officers who fired or the man killed has not been released.

