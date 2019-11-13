Editor's note: Above video shows Ammon Bundy speaking from his home after a federal case against him was dismissed in 2018

CLEARWATER COUNTY, Idaho – Ammon Bundy, the man who helped lead a 2016 standoff with the federal government in Oregon, encouraged his supporters in a video to help a family in North Idaho after authorities evicted them from their home on Tuesday.

Bundy and his family have been involved in multiple standoffs with the federal government, including one on patriarch Cliven Bundy's ranch in Nevada in 2014, and the 2016 Oregon standoff where Ammon and his brother, Ryan, led a group of supporters who demanded that two Oregon ranchers be freed from prison.

On Tuesday, Clearwater County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the Orofino home on Neff Road to remove the residents, identified as Donna and Charles Nickerson, and their goods from the property. Deputies said Donna Nickerson repeatedly made statements about authorities needing to shoot her to remove her from the property.

The Nickersons were removed from the property as of 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies said.

Another woman, identified as 58-year-old Jeannie Smith from Wolf Creek, Montana, was arrested for trespassing and has since bonded out of jail. Clearwater County Sheriff Chris Goetz told KREM on Wednesday that authorities had to break a window to remove the woman, who was barricaded inside of the home.

The property has since been turned over to bank representatives.

Goetz said that the controversy between the Nickerson family and law enforcement has gone on for about a decade. About two years ago, there was a sheriff’s sale completed at the property.

The family then had a one-year redemption period where they could have bought the property for the sales price plus interest, but they did not, Goetz said. They also could have vacated the property and remove their belongings.

According to Goetz, the Nickersons said the bank even offered to pay to move them and their belongings.

KLEW-TV in Lewiston reported that Donna Nickerson is accusing Goetz of lying to them, claiming he told them the eviction had been stopped. She added that she wants to sue the state of Idaho.

Nickerson believed authorities were using an expired Writ of Ejectment to carry out the actions, but Goetz showed KLEW a renewed writ dated Oct. 2, 2019.

The Nickerson family said they believe banks are trying to steal their property.

“We pled with the banks and their accomplices to stop their abuse. We refused to surrender to unlawful seizure and extortion. We told them this is our home; we want to keep it; we have, and have always had, the wherewithal to keep it, and we will fight to keep it. They attacked us on every front. We called for help, but no one came. No one stepped forward to enforce the laws that could shield our family and end the abuse,” a post on the family’s website reads.

Ammon Bundy urges supporters to help Nickersons in live video

Ammon Bundy, an Idaho man who helped lead the 2016 occupation of the Matheur National Willdlife Refuge in eastern Oregon, heard about the incident and urged supporters in a Facebook Live video on Tuesday to help the family in Orofino.

In the video, Bundy mentions Orofino and the Nickerson family by name, along with the home’s address. He claims that the family has been in “battle with the banks” since 2009, adding that the situation arose when a bank sold the family’s loan to another bank.

“It has been in court back and forth, on and off, until it’s got to the point where the sheriff said he would vouch for the family and that the family got due to process and that they would not raid his home,” Bundy says in the video.

RELATED: Ammon Bundy: 'We had no ill intent in what we were doing'

Bundy said he was at first concerned by the legitimacy about the situation and whether it warranted a response, but he believes the situation is one that has not been given due process after speaking with Donna Nickerson.

“These people truly need our help. I would not make this video if it was otherwise,” Bundy said.

Bundy said he also spoke to three neighbors who said that the Nickersons were an “honest, good family” and that what was happening to them was “a serious injustice.”

Throughout the video, Bundy urges his supporters to help the family in Orofino.

Goetz said he is unsure of plans of Bundy and his supporters coming to Orofino, but that he has received several calls about the Nickerson family’s situation from different places.

Goetz added that he talked to Bundy on Tuesday before he posted the video online and gave him a rundown of the case. Bundy then told Goetz that he wanted to “explore it further.”

There are no extra precautions being taken with knowledge of Bundy’s message, Goetz said.

RELATED: A Spokane veteran was evicted for no reason, and it's legal

RELATED: Woman evicted after being arrested for harassing neighbors, calling them 'terrorists'