City of Spokane seeks feedback on proposed housing code amendments

The city is seeking feedback as part of its Building Opportunity for Housing Project aimed at addressing Spokane's housing crisis.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane is currently seeking public feedback through Oct. 4, 2023 on proposed housing amendments to the Spokane Municipal Code (SMC).

The city is seeking feedback as part of its Building Opportunity for Housing Project aimed at addressing Spokane's housing crisis.

The city says it is proposing amendments to the comprehensive plan and zoning code that "will increase different housing types in the city's development code. While Phase 1 of the Building Opportunity project was approved unanimously by city council in July, Phase 2 still has yet to be approved. That phase seeks to make permanent changes to residential regulations in the SMC.

That proposal amends several sections of the SMC, including:

Renaming residential zones,

Expanding permitted housing options,

Adjusting dimensional and design standards for single-unit and middle housing development

Modifying related processes and procedures

According to the city, the public comment period ends Oct. 4 at 5 p.m. Written comments will still be accepted until the City Council public hearing expected in November.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.