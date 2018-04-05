SPOKANE, Wash. -- In the next 20 years Spokane's population is expected to grow by 20,000 people.

Knowing that, city planners are challenged with making sure there are enough places for people to live and that they are affordable places to live. According to the city, one in three households in Spokane County are struggling financially. In 2015, 55,000 households in the Spokane area spent more than 30 percent of their income on housing alone. It is clear people need more affordable places to live. So, the city is looking at ways to provide more options and variety.

Assistant City Planner Nathan Gwinn and his team are doing their best to do just that. They want your input on their latest proposal. They are proposing changes to city code regarding vacant areas meant for multiple family homes like apartments and townhouses.

The proposal includes allowing shorter distances around homes and taller buildings. The idea is to encourage developers to build homes closer together and more attached housing.

"We have a limited availability of land. We can't just add more land necessarily," Gwinn said.

Gwinn said the challenge is making changes people are okay with and satisfying area developers. They hope this will meet the needs of the people who live here and those planning to call Spokane home.

There will be another public meeting about this proposal next week. You can also go online to check out the proposal and offer your feedback. The city council is expected to make a decision sometime this summer.

