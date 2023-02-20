City of Spokane resuming yard waste pick up on Feb. 27

The city's yard waste recycling program runs from March through November every year.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane residents who haven't had the chance to do their annual fall yard clean-up now have the chance to recycle any leaves, pine needles and more.

The city of Spokane is resuming curbside yard and food waste pickup on Monday, Feb. 27. Residents will have the chance to fill their green yard waste carts with all types of food scraps, food-soiled paper products and yard waste. The carts will then be emptied and the contents will be recycled.

The city's yard waste recycling program runs from March through November every year. The following items can be placed in the green carts and recycled:

Yard waste: Grass, leaves, pine needles, pine cones, weeds, vines, thatch, plant trimmings and small branches three inches in diameter or smaller.

Grass, leaves, pine needles, pine cones, weeds, vines, thatch, plant trimmings and small branches three inches in diameter or smaller. Food scraps: Acceptable scraps include meat, poultry, fish, beans, dairy products, fruit, vegetables, breads, grains, pasta, eggshells, nutshells, coffee grounds, tea bags and leftovers.

Acceptable scraps include meat, poultry, fish, beans, dairy products, fruit, vegetables, breads, grains, pasta, eggshells, nutshells, coffee grounds, tea bags and leftovers. Paper items: Acceptable food-soiled papers include greasy pizza boxes, coffee filters, paper towels, paper napkins, uncoated paper plates and cups, paper egg and berry cartons, and paper grocery bags with food scraps.

Yard waste carts are collected on the same day as garbage carts. Lids on the carts must be closed completely when placed on the curb.

Yard waste recycling costs $18.84 per month and the charges stop when the service is suspended for the winter. City of Spokane Solid Waste Collection customers can add the service by calling (509) 755-2489. Yard and food waste also can be recycled at the City’s Waste to Energy facility. The materials are accepted year-round at the facility, which is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.

